ST. ALBANS — The BFA St. Albans Comets walked off with the win against DI rival MVU on Tuesday evening, but there was a lot of action between the first pitch and the last.
Two grand slams, two home runs, and an amazing diving catch made for some of the excitement fans of both teams enjoyed as the teams battled through seven innings before the Comets earned the 13-12 win.
Caitlyn Dasaro was on the mound for the Comets; in the first inning, Dasaro faced seven MVU batters, striking out one.
Abigail Paquette got the T-birds started with a base hit in the first; Rhianna Sweeney scored Paquette, and Riley Fadden-Durpey's single scored Sweeney and Madison Conley giving the Thunderbirds a 3-0 lead.
Natalee Harvey took the mound for the Thunderbirds, facing BFA's first batter, Taylor Baldwin, who hit a double. Maren McGinn's single scored Molly Smith, but MVU held on to a 3-1 lead at the end of the first.
Both teams went scoreless in the second, but MVU came out with big bats in the third. Alexandra Brouillette stepped into the box for MVU and launched a grand slam, doubling the Thunderbirds' lead.
Sierra Yates took the mound for the Comets in the third, getting the final out; the Thunderbirds left the third inning with a 9-1 lead.
Dasaro left her mark on the game in the bottom of the third, launching a grand slam of her own and narrowing the Comets' deficit to four.
MVU right fielder Madison Gagne made an amazing diving catch for the first out of the inning, and Harvey struck out two Comets to preserve MVU's 9-5 advantage.
The Thunderbirds and Comets went down quietly in the top of the fourth, but in the fifth, Brouillette was back, knocking a second home run out of the park; MVU left the inning with an 11-5 lead.
The Comets answered in the bottom of the fifth with a home run of their own off the bat of Maren McGinn, scoring two.
The teams had scoreless innings in the sixth; MVU tacked on one more run in the top of the seventh, but it was all Comets to close out the contest.
Thomas, Caitlyn Dasaro, and McGinn each singled to load the bases for Kylie Neveau, whose single scored two. Molly Smith scored McGinn, and MaKenna Hughes came up clutch, finding a gap to drive a single and tie the game.
Freshman, Ruby Dasaro, put down a textbook bunt, racing to first and beating the throw. Sierra Yates' at-bat scored pinch-runner Brooke Barnette and secured the walk-off win for the Comets.
"We were feeling pretty down when it was 8-1, but Caitlyn picked us up right away! It was so exciting to see how we came back. It was a long haul to get those runs back, but I'm very proud of how we did it," said McGinn.
Caitlyn Dasaro, whose grand slam boosted the Comets, is playing the season with her younger sister Ruby.
"I was really proud of Ruby, as her sister. I was proud of everyone on the team. When Maren hit her home run, I jumped so high! Everyone contributed and was part of the win, and I was excited to see that," said Dasaro.
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume was glad to see the fight in his team.
"We have a history of never giving up! We had great contributions from the young kids; McKenna Hughes had two hits off the bench in her second varsity game. Ruby had that big bunt in the last inning, and Sierra Yates came in and did a solid job for us on the mound," said Berthiaume.
"Maren McGinn had a great night, going 3 for 3 with a home run, two doubles, and a walk, and Caitlyn Dasaro had a great day. We had contributions up and down the lineup, and we didn't quit."
"You take your hat off to BFA and give them full credit for a job well done. They don't quit; when they get to the seventh inning, whether they're five runs behind or ahead, they're thinking 'we're going to win this thing,' and today, we were trying not to lose," said MVU coach Jay Hartman.
"We'll learn from this, and we'll get better. Overall, as I said to the girls, I was pleased, and I thought we played a good game today; we were just never able to put them in our back pocket."
