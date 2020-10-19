ST. ALBANS - The BFA St. Albans Comets took on the MVU Thunderbirds in a classic in-county, under the lights game.
Sophie Zemianek put the Comets on the board in the first half, scoring off a rebound on the game's first corner kick.
Both teams battled through the remainder of the first half and deep into the second before Alexis 'Pippa' Kittell of BFA netted the game's final goal with 3:42 on the clock.
Kittell capitalized on a rebound opportunity after MVU goalie Madison Conley made a tremendous save for the T-Birds.
"I thought we competed well tonight. We knew MVU was going to play hard defensively, and we would have to try to find ways to unlock that," said Comet coach Ben Marlow.
"They've got a lot of good players, and they can compete at a very high level. I'm very glad we had the chance to play them today."
Sophie Zemianek, the game's first goalscorer, was glad to play under the lights.
"It was fun to be able to step on the field and play under the lights; I've missed that," said Zemianek.
Kittell thanked her teammates for their work.
"My teammates are really giving me good opportunities," said Kittell.
Comet goalie Maren McGinn was grateful for the senior game.
'Having this game made my year, really. I love playing under the lights; it's so much fun!"
All three girls have played two years for Comet coach Ben Marlow.
"He's amazing; he's super positive and energetic," said Kittell.
"I've been doing the Marlow camps since I was a kid, and he's basically brought me up through soccer," said Zemianek.
"It's so cool that he can come and guide me through my high school years, now."
"He's always so positive, and we always have energized practices. He really makes the team," said McGinn.
The Comets recognized seniors Chelsea Raymond, Taylor Baldwin, Emma Bapp, Lily Laughlin, Zoey Bunbury, Bethany Sanders, Mackenzie Moore, and Maren McGinn.
"It's been so great watching these girls grow with soccer over the last couple of years," said Marlow.
"They're such a fun group of girls to be around. They're always hard-working, but they love joking around, too.
"They've done a lot for our program. They're special people, and I'm so glad they got to have a good result tonight."
