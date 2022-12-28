ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Comets girls’ basketball team hosted the visiting MVU Thunderbirds on Tuesday, Dec. 27, earning their first win of the season by a score of 65-27.
BFA quickly put points on the scoreboard with a 3-pointer from Jade Garceau; Destinee Pigeon was the first to score for MVU. Both teams traded a few baskets before BFA pulled ahead with baskets from Allie Bushey, Hannah Brannon, Alyssa Boudreau, and Ruby Dasaro to end the quarter up 13-6.
Three minutes into the second quarter, Dasaro stole the ball and drove downcourt for a layup putting the Comets up by 10. The Comets outscored the Thunderbirds in the second quarter 16-6, including a three from Brannon at the buzzer that sent the Comets to the locker room up 29-12.
Dasaro set the pace for the Comets 30 seconds into the third quarter, hitting a three, and the Comets never looked back. With contributions from seven Comets, they scored a combined 21 points and were up by 30 at the end of the third quarter.
Scoring distribution from several Comets continued in the fourth quarter, and they easily cruised to a victory over the Thunderbirds with a final score of 65-27.
Comets’ coach Shane Garceau was happy with the win.
“The girls played well tonight; we’ve had two really tough games on the road, so it was exciting to see, and they deserved to win because they’ve been working really hard," said Garceau. "We moved the ball well with very unselfish play”.
The Comets will host North Country on Thursday. When asked about their upcoming game Garceau said, “Thursday will be tough, they have two really good guards, and they will be a lot like Rutland. To be successful, we’ll need to stay out of foul trouble and value every possession.”
Scoring leaders: Ruby Dasaro led the Comets with 17 points, and McKenzie Vincent led the Thunderbirds with 12 points.
