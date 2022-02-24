COLLINS PERLEY- The BFA-St. Albans Comets played out their senior night game on Wednesday afternoon, earning a 2-0 win over the combined Burlington/Colchester SeaLakers. Prior to the start of the game, the Comets recognized the five seniors on their roster this season.
Jodie Gratton scored what went on to be the eventual game winning goal late in the first period. Caroline Bliss set up the play, hitting Gratton with a neutral zone pass while in stride. Gratton crossed the blueline at top speed, was able to charge around a Sealaker defender, and dove across the goal mouth to tuck a goal past Burlington/Colchester’s Paige Codega-Ryan.
The Comets next goal didn’t come until late in the third period, but it wasn’t for lack of effort. BFA threw everything they had at Codega-Ryan and by the end of the game had registered 52 shots on goal. Instead of becoming frustrated, BFA continued with their relentless assault of the Burlington/Colchester’s net and in the midst of a scrum Sophie Zemianek got a quick stick on the puck to score the Comets' final goal. Seneca Lamos picked up an assist on the play. Comets’ coach Luke Cioffi commented on the team’s ability to overcome the adversity thrown at them during the game with Burlington/Colchester.
“We’re stronger mentally, physically, and emotionally,” said Cioffi. “To be able to just keep playing in a game where we could get frustrated and to know that we can take care of business is a nice feeling for the whole team. It’s a fun group to coach.”
Making eight saves during the course of the game, BFA’s Makenna Montgomery picked up her first shutout of the season on Wednesday afternoon. Coach Cioffi was pleased to see his sophomore netminder get rewarded for her strong play in goal this year.
Cioffi on Montgomery: “They didn’t get a lot of rebounds which was nice but she was solid. I thought she challenged the shooters pretty well and at the end of the season she’s right where she should be. It was nice to see.”
Following the game Messenger Sports was able to catch up with senior defenseman Rachel Needleman who spoke to the Comets undefeated season, and to playing out her senior night game.
