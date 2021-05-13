ST. ALBANS — Comet coach Bert Berthiaume summed up Thursday's contest with the Essex Hornets very well.
"This was a great high school softball game; both teams played well, pitched well, and I have no complaints about this effort. We hit the ball pretty well today, and I was pleased with our attack," said Berthiaume.
"Caitlyn (Dasaro) was awesome on the mound; she had eight strikeouts and one walk, so it was a good day; we just didn't come out on top with this one. We'll grow from this."
The loss was the first of the season for the Comets, and with a score of 3-2 in favor of Essex, it really was 'anybody's' game.
"Essex got a couple of nice bunt singles in the little rally they had, and you have to tip your hat to them; they did a good job and executed well."
Essex was first on the board in the top of the second on a two-out double. The Comets responded in the third with two runs of their own. Taylor Baldwin reached base on a single and scored on a triple hit by Cora Thomas. Mackenzie Moore, who reached base on a single, scored the second run.
The Hornets struck again in the fifth, plating two runs and securing the slender lead. While the Comets threatened in the bottom of the seventh on a single by Molly Smith, they couldn't recover the lead, falling 4-2.
The Comets host St. Johnsbury at Collins Perley on Saturday at 11 am.
