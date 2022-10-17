ST. SLBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Comets hosted the Burlington Seahorses on Monday, Oct. 17, taking a 3-1 loss in a well-played contest.
Comet coach Ben Marlow was confident in his team's play, despite the loss.
"That was our most complete game, even if it didn't show on the scoreboard. We've said from the beginning that we wanted to be playing our best soccer at the end of the year," said Marlow, "and that was by far our best soccer. We created chances, strung passes together, and every girl played today and gave all they had."
Burlington took a 2-0 lead in the first half, but Comet Isabelle Montagne halved the deficit at 16:45 in the second, scoring her first goal of the season.
Ayla Shea made several excellent saves in net in the second half, including a dangerous one-on-one just seconds after Montagne's goal.
In the final 10 minutes of the game, the Comets had two excellent chances to tie the game; one came from Rae Alexander and another off a direct kick. Shea came up with a second point-blank save at 6:30, but Burlington scored at 5:36 and held the lead.
Marlow was very pleased with the work of Molly Smith and Abby Lewellen.
"Molly and Abby did a really nice job holding the ball for us up top and allowing our wings and forwards to move up the field," said Marlow. "We played well enough to win, and it was a fun game. I was proud of the team."
At the end of the game, Marlow led the team in a moment of A&A's, a practice brought to the team by assistant coach and Comet soccer alumna Hannah Letourneau.
"There are so many things that have to go right on a field to win a game, and even in a loss, many things go right on the field," said Marlow. "Acknowledging that is a really good thing, and this is a great thing that Hannah has brought."
Letourneau graduated from Clarkson University in May, and Marlow invited her to join the team as an assistant.
"I've loved being part of the program. Seeing all these girls grow from the beginning of the season until now is great," said Letourneau.
"The A&A's are something we did on my college soccer team. I think it's important to acknowledge what the girls are doing on and off the field. It's all about lifting each other up, being cohesive, and playing together."
When asked what she's enjoyed most, Letourneau said, "I love watching the girls give their all and that I was in their shoes not too long ago. Seeing them grow and develop is awesome, and I feel like a big sister to them. Building these relationships, whether in high school or college, is so important, and I'm glad to be part of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.