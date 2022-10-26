Last night, we played No. 6 Burlington High School in the playdowns for Division 1. It was a great game. Seven minutes into the game, Molly Smith collected a rebound and shot it by the BHS goalie; however, their defender made a great play to clear the ball off the line. The rest of the first half was evenly played, with both teams having a few opportunities from long-range. With 10 minutes left in the half, Brooks DeShaw scored on a penalty kick to give BHS the 1-0 advantage.
The second half was much like the first, with both teams fighting for the ball in the middle of the field. With 20 minutes left, Brooks took a 25-yard shot that found the back of the net. Then, with 15 minutes remaining, BFA's Lauryn Johnson scored on a pass from Bri Jarvis - and the game was on! Seconds later, Molly Smith nearly found Abi Lewellen for the equalizer. The Comets continued with their pressure. With one minute remaining, Smith passed to Cadence Lafferty on top of the box, who took one touch and hit the crossbar. BHS held on for the 2-1 win. Ayla Shea ended the game with 10 saves.
The girls played the game of their lives last night. They left it all on the field and played the type of soccer we knew they could all season long. The growth from our first game to our last was significant.
As the game continued, I felt we were the aggressor and had the better opportunities. As a coaching staff, we were so proud of the effort and teamwork that put us in an opportunity to be successful. The energy on the sideline was a big contributor to our play on the field. We knew that if we played the game we wanted, we could have an opportunity to win, and we certainly gave one of the best teams in the state all they could handle and more.
We said all along that we wanted to be playing our best soccer at the end of the year, and we certainly did. After the game was emotional because all the girls gave so much of their time and energy, putting in the work that helped make them so successful.
We defined success at the beginning of the year as getting better each day and working on being the best team we could be. By that definition, we had an incredibly successful season and saw growth and leadership from each of the 24 girls on the team. We will certainly miss the laughs, competitiveness, and energy that these seniors brought each day, but we're excited to watch them continue to lead and grow in other sports and aspects of their lives. They have certainly left a lasting legacy with the Comet Soccer program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.