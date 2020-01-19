BURLINGTON — The Comets traveled to Leddy Park on Saturday to face undefeated Burlington/Colchester. The Sealakers struck first, netting a goal early in the first period, but it was the Comets who skated away with the 4-2 win.
BFA St. Albans scored three times in the second period before the Sealakers answered late in the third.
Carolyn Perry put the Comets on the board just two minutes into the second period, scoring an unassisted goal on BCHS' goalie Olivia Dallamura.
Meghan Connor tallied the second goal and giving the Comets the lead. Kami O'Brien assisted. O'Brien netted a goal of her own on an assist from Jodie Gratton with two minutes remaining in the second.
Sophie Zemianek put the fourth and final goal on the board for the Comets early in the third period, giving BFA a commanding 4-1 lead.
The Sealakers broke through Comet defenders with less than two minutes on the clock in the third period.
"Last night was a team win," said Connor. "Everyone pulled their weight and worked together. That was our biggest win of the season the date."
The win brought the Comets record to 7-2 and the Sealakers to 9-1.
The Comets host Woodstock on Wednesday 5:30 pm.