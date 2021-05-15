ST. ALBANS — On Saturday, the BFA Comets softball team faced the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers in a game that began with a rocky first inning.
Although the Hilltoppers started the game with a home run in the top of the first, the dynamic duo of Maren McGinn in the circle and Taylor Baldwin behind the plate worked together throughout the game to get six strikeouts to shut down the St. Johnsbury bats.
In the top of the second, the Hilltoppers found their way on base again, but the Comets tightened their defense; Kylie Neveau fielded a bunt and threw the ball to Ruby Dasaro at first for the out. Dasaro ran at the runner, caught between second and third. As the runner made her decision to head to third, Molly Smith was ready and got second out of the inning.
Down 2-0 in the bottom of the second, the Comet bats erupted. Smith started the Comets with a double, and Neveau advanced Smith to third with a single; MacKenzie Moore earned a walk to load the bases. Taylor Baldwin hit a shot to left-center, clearing the bases and giving the Comets a 3-2 lead.
The Comets strung a couple of hits together; with two runners on in the bottom of the third, Cadence Moore hit a three-run home run lifting the Comets to an 8-2 lead.
The Comets scored four more runs in the latter innings earning a 12-3 victory over the Hilltoppers.
“[The Hilltoppers] were a wild card because they had beaten two very good teams--Missisquoi and Essex," said Comet coach Bert Berthiaume.
"I was pleased with how Maren handled (the game). We fell down two nothing, and she didn’t hang her head; she fought back and ended up pitching a great game. Taylor also did a great job calling pitches today”.
