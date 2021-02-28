ST. ALBANS — Play got underway last night at Collins Perley between the Comets and the South Burlington Wolves. When these teams met last year, the Comets strolled away with a 6-0 win after throwing nearly 70 shots on goal. This time around, the Wolves added some skilled freshman standouts to their roster and were looking to give BFA more of a challenge.
Wolves score early: Just a minute and a half into the game, the Wolves caught a Comet defenseman pinching in the offensive zone and scored on the resulting breakaway: the message was sent.
South Burlington wasn’t the same team as last year, and they had something to prove. BFA’s Caroline Bliss rang a puck off the post a minute later as the Comets looked to respond, and despite controlling play for the remainder of the frame, BFA headed into the intermission down 1-0.
Comets respond in the second: Coming out for the second, the Comets showed the early miscue had not rattled them and rallied with three goals of their own.
Six minutes into the frame, Rae Alexander gained zone entry and got a shot on goal. Caroline Bliss and Molly Smith both took a whack at the rebound, and Smith’s attempt got the puck over the goal line; for her first goal in a Comets uniform.
Two minutes later, the Comets found themselves playing 4v4 hockey after a pair of penalties; Sophie Zemianek took advantage of the extra space on the ice. Zemianek gained zone entry following a solo rush up ice; after noticing she had drawn the Wolves defenders' attention, she found Reece Clayton in the slot with a nice pass, and Clayton tucked home her first goal of the season.
With a minute to go in the period, Bliss, who had hit a post and a crossbar earlier, finally found the back of the net, with an assist from Jodie Gratton.
Coach Cioffi: “I thought we responded well (in the second), we just played our game and knew it would come, there were 45 minutes of hockey (after South Burlington’s early goal), and I don’t think anyone was panicked; it was just 'go out and do our thing',” said Comet coach Luke Cioffi.
BFA remained in control for the rest of the game, and took the 3-1 win over the Wolves. Macie Boissanneault had a light workload but stood tall when she had to, recording 10 saves on the night. South Burlington is a team on the rise, but this is a game the Comets should win, and they did just that by executing their game plan and continuing to improve game by game.
“We’re catching more passes now, we need to possess the puck if we’re going to continue to play better, and we’re being more purposeful. It’s nice to see that progress,” said Coiffi.
What's next: The Com