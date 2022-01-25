The BFA-St. Albans Comets hosted the Plattsburgh Hornets on Monday, Jan. 24, earning a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the visitors.
Right from the opening puck drop, it was clear the Hornets wouldn’t be an easy opponent for the Comets to overcome. The two teams were well-matched, and play raced from one end of the rink to the other as it became apparent how crucial the first goal would be.
The breakthrough came at 9:38 into the first period. BFA’s Annika Fersing worked the puck off the half-wall, finding open space to fire off a shot. Fersing's shot was stopped but generated a rebound for Faith Reed and Amber Poquette in front of the net. Both girls got a crack at the rebound and Poquette was able to finish on the play.
Plattsburgh evened up the score in the second period, but BFA regained the lead with 15 seconds left in the frame. Jodie Gratton scored the go-ahead marker with assists from Rachel Needleman and Caroline Bliss.
The Comets scored what proved to be the game-winning goal five minutes into the third period. Sophie Zemianek denied a Plattsburgh break-out at the blue line, firing a quick shot on goal where Maddie Montagne was battling for position with a Plattsburgh defenseman. Montagne was able win the net-front battle to get a stick on the rebound, putting the puck home for BFA's third goal.
The goal was Montange’s second in three games after scoring her first of the season against another tough opponent in Spaulding on Jan. 19. Montagne attributed her recent goal-scoring success to giving her all in practice and games.
“When we get ready to play these big games I get super excited!” said Montagne. “In the game against Spaulding, I was focused and really put thought into my plays. Against Plattsburgh, I knew that I wasn’t going to play as much since they were a really tough team. Instead of getting upset, I just gave 110% every time I went out. It sounds cliche, but giving my all in practice allows me to go even harder in games. The energy is there and I love soaking in all the playing time I can get.”
Plattsburgh was able to score another goal in a late-game bid to tie the game, but that would be the last time the Hornets were able to sneak one past Comets' goaltender Makenna Montgomery. Montgomery recorded 22 saves in the 3-2 victory for BFA. The Comets will be traveling to Leddy Park Arena on Wednesday to face off with the combined Burlington-Colchester high school team.
