The BFA-St. Albans Comets earned a 15-3 win over the Colchester Lakers in six innings on Saturday, April 29. Colchester, with the help of a bunt single, a walk and a double, took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. With runners on second and third, Sierra Yates struck out the next two batters to escape further trouble.
The Comets responded with six runs in the bottom of the first. Cora Thomas, Molly Smith, and Ava Hutchins all walked to load the bases. Amelia Weber drove in two with a single to left. Colchester made a throwing error on the play, and Hutcins and Weber came around to score to give the Comets a 4-1 lead. Makenna Hughes received another walk, Ruby Dasaro had a single and Maddie Cary was hit by a pitch, and once again the Comets had the bases loaded.
Thomas came up for the second time in the first inning and drove in two more with a single. The Comets ended the first inning leading 6-1
In the top of the third inning Colchester added two more runs to cut the lead to 6-3. In the bottom of the inning, Maddie Cary had a triple, and scored on a Thomas double. Thomas scored on Smith’s single and the Comets went up 8-3.
In the fourth inning Hutchins singled and Weber doubled to put runners on second and third. Dasaro and Thomas each drove in a run to up the lead to 10-3.
The Comets scored rive runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the Mercy Rule into effect. Dasaro with her third hit of the game, Richard with a single, and a Cary walk loaded the bases. Thomas drove in a couple of runs as did Smith. After Yates added a single the game ended on a Hutchins fielder's choice.
The Comets are now 6-0 on the season, and will host St. Johnsbury on Tuesday at 4:30 at the Collins Perley Complex.
