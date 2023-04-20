ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Comets earned an 8-1 win over the North Country Falcons on Thursday, April 20, thanks to Ava Hutchins' strong work in the circle and lively bats throughout the lineup.
Both teams remained scoreless in the first, but Makenna Hughes crossed the plate for the Comets in the second to put BFA-St. Albans on the board.
The Comets tacked on two more runs in the third, as Hutchins hit a double, and Amelia Weber, Ruby Dasaro, and Arleigh Richard all singled.
Isabella Shuford's sac fly also scored a run. The Comets held a 3-0 lead after three innings.
The Comets went on to score five more runs over the next three innings before the Falcons managed to string together two hits in the top of the sixth, eventually scoring their first run.
Hutchins spoke of her first varsity start: "I had a lot of backup behind me, and it was good to have everything working. Our hitting helps because when we hit well, it makes everything more comfortable going out."
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume complimented Hutchins on her first start of the season.
"Ava did very well today; she did a great job pounding the strikes and letting our defense do some of the work," said Berthiaume.
The Comets had solid contributions throughout the lineup.
"We got hits from throughout the order--one through nine; everyone contributed on the offensive end in some way. I did think we left too many runners on base, so we've got to do better with getting those clutch hits. Other than that, I was pleased."
After the game, players from both teams chatted on the sidelines, and several Comets greeted North Country coach Gary Champney before he boarded the bus.
Berthiaume responded to a question about the rapport between the teams. Many of the athletes on both teams play together during the summer for the Vermont Rockets Fastpitch Softball program. Champney coaches for the Rockets.
"When I first started coaching, you'd never see this; everyone was arch enemies. Now these kids play with each other throughout the year, and they're all good friends," said Berthiaume.
"They're all great kids, and they'll hug each other before and after the game--sometimes during the game. I think it's awesome. The Rockets experience is great for these kids, and we benefit from it."
Comet batting stats: Cora Thomas was 2 for 3 with a double, Molly Smith was 2 for 3 with a double, Sierra Yates was 2 for 4 with two doubles, Amelia Weber got her first varsity hit, and Ava Hutchins had a double.
Comet pitching stats: Hutchins threw seven innings, striking out five and allowing five hits and one run.v
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.