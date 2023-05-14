ST. ALBANS - The 7-3 Essex Hornets visited the 9-0 BFA-St. Albans Comets on Saturday at the Collins Perley Sports Complex in a battle of Division 1 softball rivals that ended in a 12-4 win for BFA.
The Comets jumped out to an early 4-0 advantage through three innings but ran into some trouble in the top of the fourth inning when the Hornets rallied to within one run heading into the bottom of the fourth trailing 4-3.
The Comets quickly rebounded from the rally, sparking one of their own en route to a monster seven-run inning headlined by a bases-clearing double by Molly Smith and a two-run double by Ava Hutchins. It was just the boost the team needed to put the pressure on the Hornets and ensure that a comeback would be tough to come by.
Comets starting pitcher Sierra Yates locked the game down from that point all the way to the end, completing the game with 15 strikeouts and allowing just five hits and two walks. She also had a hit and a RBI at the plate.
The Comets were led offensively by Smith, who went 2-2 with two doubles and three RBI, Makenna Hughes, who had two hits, a double, and three RBI. Cora Thomas added a double and a triple.
Comets' coach Bert Berthiaume spoke of the game following the victory. "The overall effort was good. We had some great contributions throughout the lineup," said Berthiaume.
"I was really proud of the way the team responded in the fourth. We put seven runs on the board right off in the bottom of the inning and overcame some adversity."
Comets outfield Molly Smith talked about how it felt to come up big in the effort.
"I've been struggling with hitting a little bit the last couple of games because I put a lot of pressure on myself to perform for my team," said Smith, "so being able to come in clutch and score in those three runs for my team was very important for me."
Berthiume spoke of the Comets' busy schedule this week.
"We have four games in a row. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday," said Berthiaume, "so it'll be a big finish to the end of the season. We're looking forward to next week."
