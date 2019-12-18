ST. ALBANS — Things couldn’t have gone much better for Paul LaFountain in his debut as the new head coach of the Comet basketball program as his squad cruised to a 53-37 victory over Mount Mansfield.
In years past, BFA has mainly utilized the full-court-press in matchup-based situations. Expect that to change under LaFountain who had his team employ the stingy defensive scheme from the opening tip.
“I would like to think that my stamp on the program is the up and down pace and the pressing,” LaFountain said.
Although it was unsuccessful in the fact that it didn’t generate any MMU turnovers in the opening quarter, by the end of the game the Cougars were visibly gassed.
MMU’s Caitlyn Luitjens connected from deep to begin the contest to give her team their first and only lead at 3-0. After that, it was a quick 9-0 Comet scoring spurt fueled by lone senior Megan Buckley that would put BFA in front, and they never looked back.
“I think our strength was our defense and energy. We have really focused on that, and that is where most of our points came from,” LaFountain said.
Utilizing a strong work ethic and a knack for getting to the basket, BFA captain Caitlyn Dasaro was the games leading scorer with 17 points. Dasaro also tacked on 11 rebounds to her game-high scoring effort to open her junior season with a double-double.
Maren McGinn also had a strong start to the season for the Comets as she too posted a double-double that featured 11 points and 15 rebounds.
Despite Dasaro and McGinn’s strong statistics on the rebounding front, MMU primarily controlled the offensive and defensive boards throughout the second half. This helped to prompt an 11-2 third-quarter run that slashed the BFA lead to twelve points, but ultimately the Comets depth prevailed.
Behind Dasaro and McGinn on the scoring list for the Comets was Megan Buckley with 9 points. Alexis Kittell was next in line with 6 points, Loghan Hughes tallied 4 points, while Cadence Moore and Mackenzie Moore rounded out the BFA scoring with 3 points apiece.
MMU was paced by Luitjens 13 point 5 rebound effort.
“Going forward, we need to work on the little things like boxing out and being smarter offensively, but from an effort standpoint I thought we were top-notch,” LaFountain said.
Moving forward, the Comets will likely have to clean up the “little things” to compete in a deep Division I highlighted by annual powerhouse CVU. That being said, LaFountain is confident that his squad that “perfectly” mirrors his coaching style will be able to tidy up every aspect of their game moving forward.
Next up for the Comets will be a trip to Newport to square off against North Country in what will be the team’s first meeting since BFA’s dramatic overtime win over the Falcons that sent them to the semi-finals at Patrick Gym last season.