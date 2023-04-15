ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Comets cruised to a 12-0 win over Rutland on Saturday, April 15, in the home opener. Comet pitcher Sierra Yates threw a no hitter, striking out 18 batters to kick off the 2023 season.
Molly Smith put the Comets on the board in the bottom of the first after working a walk and proceeding to steal her way around the bases, eventually scoring on an overthrow. The Comets took a 1-0 lead into the second inning.
Yates kept Rutland quiet in the top of the second. Offensively, Ava Hutchins and Arleigh Richard each hit singles in the bottom of the inning; Cora Thomas laced a two out line drive single to plate two runs for BFA-St. Albans.
After another lights out performance in the top of the third, Yates beat out a ground ball to reach first. Hughes reached second, and Ruby Dasaro's walk loaded the bases for Hutchins, who sent two runners scampering home. Dasaro scored the sixth run on a passed ball.
Yates' sac fly plated Smith early in the third, and Isabella Shuford cleared the Comet dugout with a solo home run over the center field fence. Dasaro sent a ball down the left field line for a double, and Hutchins' single scored the Comets' tenth run.
Yates' strength in the circle carried through the fifth, as she struck out two and got a third out on a dropped third strike.
Thomas laced the ball for a triple to kick off the bottom of the fifth. Yates drove in Thomas, and turned a triple into a run on an overthrow, and Ava Harrison singled in her first at bat of the game.
Three quick strikeouts from Yates sent Rutland back to the dugout at the top of the sixth. Maddie Carey slapped a single to reach first in the bottom of the sixth. Thomas loaded the bases on a shallow ball to right field, and Abby Gardner's walk plated the twelfth run to end the game on the mercy rule.
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume complimented Yates on her outstanding performance in the circle, “Sierra’s worked hard for this. She was ready and came out ready to fire.”
Berthiaume also spoke of Shuford’s homerun, “We were really excited for Bella’s first varsity home run.”
The Comets’ depth was on display in the game against Rutland.
“We’ve got kids coming off the bench who could easily be starting, and Bella’s one of them. She’s a great kid, and she’s worked hard. Ava Harrison came up and had a great at-bat. We’ve got some depth this year, so we’re pretty excited about that.”
Shuford was happy to hit her first homerun.
“It felt really good; it’s only been two years since I’ve been playing, so for that to happen was really nice,” said Shuford. “This team has been so supportive and I love the energy we have. We started off bringing it, and I think that’s going to carry through the rest of the season.”
Yates was loving Saturday’s warm weather and the chance to be on the field with her team.
“It’s so great to be out here when it’s not 40 degrees out,” said Yates. “The first thing we focus on each year is building that family atmosphere, and I feel like our motto this year is “the eye of the tiger”--we’re focusing on improving ourselves, not just for our overall goals, but also for future seasons. We’re preparing ourselves to be better athletes and better teammates.”
