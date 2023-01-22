ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Comets girls’ hockey team hosted the Burlington/Colchester SeaLakers on Friday, Jan. 21. Both teams fought hard through the entire game. Several penalties forced the Comets to spend more time on the defensive end. With less than five minutes to go in the third period, the Comets found themselves with two players in the penalty box. Thanks to great defense from the Comets, the SeaLakers weren’t able to take advantage. Both teams remained scoreless at the end of the third sending the game into OT. Two minutes into OT, the Comets capitalized on a power play; Molly Smith took a shot on goal, the shot was deflected, but Drew Ducolon quickly returned a shot of her own scoring the only goal of the game. The Comets defeated the SeaLakers 1-0.
Coach Luke Cioffi shared his thoughts on the game, “I thought the game was a solid effort for everybody. We would like more shots but with the penalties we struggled to get momentum. Very pleased with our penalty kill and the power play to finish the game. Burlington/Colchester is a talented team that forced us to play more in our defensive zone longer this evening.”
Comet goalie: Erin Jackson 21 saves
SeaLaker goalie: Olivia Dallamura 21 saves
