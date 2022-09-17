The BFA-St. Albans Comets took a ride south on I-89 to face the Randolph Ghost. Randolph couldn't field a team last year, so this was the first time facing this young Randolph team. The Comets had little trouble winning the match in three sets (25-6, 25-8, 25-5.)
This was an opportunity for our younger players to get significant playing time, and they all played well. The Comets' serving was excellent and was seldom returned. I thought that my five rookies all played well. Ava Harrison, Amelia Weber, Anna Smith, Kristie LaBelle, and Grace Burnor performed well in all phases of the game. I'm very pleased with their progress so far this season. Their additions, along with new managers Sarah McElree and Milla Andersson (exchange student from Sweden), have made this team deeper, and made practices more challenging, and they've all blended well, making this not only a team but also a fun, friendly family.
Next up, the Comets will host the undefeated and defending champions Essex on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.