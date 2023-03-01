ST. ALBANS - The No. 2 BFA-St. Albans Comets cruised to an 10-0 shut out of No. 7 Rutland in the first round of the D1 Vermont girls' hockey state tournament game on Mar. 1.
It didn't take long for the Comets' offense to get started as Grace Fraties and Drew Ducolon scored back-to-back goals in the first five minutes.
As the first-period score-a-thon continued, Gabby Fraites and Annika Fersing both notched goals in less than a minute.
Rutland kept the Comet sticks quiet in the latter part of the first period, giving goalie Sierra McDermott, who turned away 18 shots in the period, some much-needed rest.
The Comets tacked on two goals in the second period as Rae Alexander scored on an assist from Bri Jarvis, and Grace Fraties tapped in a rebound just before the buzzer. The Comets carried a 6-0 lead into the third period.
BFA St. Albans tallied four goals in the third, as Annika Fersing scored an unassisted goal at 2:25, followed by Alexander's second goal less than a minute later.
At 8:12 in the period, Jarvis netted a goal of her own; Aylah Shea scored the Comets' final goal at 12:06.
Comets' coach Luke Cioffi shared his thoughts on the perseverance of the Rutland girls' hockey team.
"Rutland graduated nine seniors last year, and they've got kids who've never skated and some who played many years ago. They stuck out the season, and to finish the way they did, willing to play anybody wherever, hats off to them. They worked as hard as everyone else we've played this year," said Cioffi.
"As far as I know, their goalie, Sierra McDermott, played every minute of every game and saw a lot of pucks. They have a great coaching staff who keep things in perspective."
When it came to the Comets, Cioffi was pleased with the effort.
"Everyone had an opportunity to play, and we got all three goalies in, so from that standpoint, it was nice everyone had a role in the win."
The BFA-St. Albans hockey community is well-known for its strength in families.
"Seeing the contributions of families and individual kids throughout their careers is a nice perspective. It's nice to see the personal growth and what they contribute on and off the ice," said Cioffi.
"That's why Jeff (Rouleau) and I continue to do what we do. There are a lot of families in this group who've been in it a long time. You add up the combined years, and it's a lot of time and energy they've put into the game. So hats off to all the families who support SASA and BFA-St. Albans hockey. We wouldn't be here unless they were committed to it."
One of the hose families was well-represented on Wednesday evening in the stands, in the press box, and on the ice.
Drew Howrigan, the oldest son of Mark and Sarah Howrigan, was commentating his youngest sister, Rowan's game for Northwest Access Television.
"It's pretty surreal knowing we're closing out this chapter. My first year in Mites was about 23 years ago. Neither of my parents played hockey, and I was the squeaky wheel that got the grease that paved the way for all four of us," said Drew Howrigan.
"Rowan grew up in the rink, and I don't know it's really hit home that she's playing some of the last games of her senior year. When she was young, she was reluctant about playing, but here we are watching her play as a senior captain, and it's pretty crazy."
Rowan shared her thoughts on the quickly-approaching end of her family's two-decade run with SASA and BFA-St. Albans.
"I'm soaking up every little bit of it because, at most, I have a week left. It's so surreal that I was a freshman three years ago, and we played Rutland in the quarterfinals. It's gone by so fast," said Rowan Howrigan.
"It's been my whole life; I remember watching my brothers and sister, and now I'm the last of us in my last few games."
She also spoke of falling in love with the game: "When I was a Young Blade, I didn't like it at all. The ice was too slippery, and I wanted to quit, but now it's what I love most. There's no other feeling like getting on the ice."
Family has been a big part of the experience.
"We became a hockey family, and now it's a huge part of my support system, and we've bonded as a family through hockey. It's crazy that it's coming to a close, but it's been a good era."
Goalies: Makenna Montgomery, Erin Jackson, Dahlia Steele combined for the three-save shutout, and Sierra McDermott made an outstanding 64 saves for Rutland.
BFA St. Albans scoring: Grace Fraties and Rae Alexander each had two goals and one assist, Annika Fersing had two goals, Bri Jarvis had one goal and one assist, Aylah Shea had one goal and two assists, and Drew Ducolon and Gabby Fraties each had one goal. Rowan Howrigan and Kate Storms had two assists, and Bella Shuford, Arleigh Richard, Addie Parent, and Molly Smith each had one assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.