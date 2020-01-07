COLCHESTER — The Comets (5-1) took on the Lakers (2-5) at Colchester High School on Monday evening, walking away with a 70-26 point win over the hosting team.
Caitlyn Dasaro was high scorer for BFA with 22 points, 3 steals and 2 assists; Maren McGinn had 13 points and 6 rebounds; and Alexis Kittell had 9 points.
MacKenzie Moore had 6 points and 7 rebounds for the Comets.
As a team the Comets were 26-35 from the line. Defensively, BFA forced 25 turnovers leading to 25 points for the Comets.
"Every player scored for us for the second straight game," said Comet head coach Paul LaFountain. "We shot 46% from the field and Colchester shot 23%."
Ryleigh Garrow was high scorer for Colchester with 11 points.
The Comets travel to Burlington High School on Thursday for a 6:30 start.