ST. ALBANS - Five goals in the second period boosted the BFA-St. Albans Comets to an 8-1 win over the Kingdom Blades on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Leading the offense was senior blueliner Sophie Zemianek, who scored a hattrick and picked up a pair of assists for a 5-point night.
“You know, I’m pretty excited!” said Zemianek on scoring the hattrick. “It’s another good win, but we have to keep up the mentality, pressure, and the energy closing out the season, so we can go into playoffs hot.”
Caroline Bliss put home the Comets’ lone goal in the first period with assists from Bri Jarvis and Jodie Gratton, opening the scoring for BFA. Early in the second period Gratton and Bliss found themselves in a 2-on-1; Bliss made a smart pass to Gratton and with a crafty bit of stickhandling she found twine.
Fourteen seconds later, Seneca Lamos scored a five-hole goal with assists from Maddie Montagne and Zemianek. The Comets reversed the scoring order for the next goal; Zemianek scored off a top-shelf slapshot from far out with assists from Montange and Lamos. The Blades took a five-minute major penalty for boarding at 5:56, and the Comets took advantage to score two more goals. Gratton notched her second of the game at 9:15, and Annika Fersing struck at 10:39; Zemianek and Rowan Howrigan picked up assists on the goals.
Zemianek chalked up the rapid scoring pace in the second period to a strategy that utilizes the Comets’ depth: “We don’t expect to run up the score in the first period, we usually wait until later in the game, knowing that we’re forechecking them enough to tire them out. We kind of anticipate a close first period and the goal is to wear down their energy so they aren’t as ready to come out for the second and third.”
Two goals from Zemianek capped off the scoring for the Comets. The first of the pair came off the rush with a snapshot from the top of the circle, and she completed the hattrick with a late goal from a sharp angle shot. Both goals were unassisted. Makenna Mongomery put up a solid effort between the pipes, making 16 saves.
For those who have followed the Comets over the past couple of years, extraordinary efforts by the Comets' captain Sophie Zemianek are no surprise. Even so, back-to-back 5-point outings for the senior are impressive, to say the least. Comets’ coach Luke Cioffi took a moment to speak to the senior’s recent play following the game.
“Sophie’s a defenseman scoring a bunch of points, and what I like about her is she always comes back hard,” said Cioffi. “She’s usually the first one back even if she’s rushed the puck or gotten caught up in the offensive side of things.”
The undefeated Comets have been hot all season, and with another high-scoring victory, have now eclipsed the 100 goal threshold. Sitting well above the program average of 83 goals a season with a current total of 108 goals scored, this year’s group brings back memories of previous iterations of dominant Comet teams.
“Yes and no,” said Cioffi when asked if there were any similarities between this team and some of the initial teams in the program’s history. “In terms of offensive output, yes. We always had a lot of lines. What this team has that other teams haven’t is the consistency from one line to the next. It’s just the ability to put a solid line out there that can get a goal or play solid defense. It’s right up there with being one of the strongest teams that we’ve had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.