The BFA St. Albans Comets earned a 7-4 win over the South Burlington Wolves on Wednesday evening. After a two-goal first period for South Burlington, the Comets blew the game open in the second, tallying four goals, while holding the Wolves to two. The Comets capped the evening off with three.
1st period goals:
13:56 SB - G Sabrina Brunet
8:06 SB - G Ava Hershberg from Jordan Larose
2nd period goals
12:00 BFA - G Caroline Bliss from Jodie Gratton & Bri Jarvis
7:38 SB - G Brunet from Hershberg
3:48 BFA - G Bliss from Sophie Zemianek
3:29 SB - G Brunet
1:22 BFA - PP G Molly Smith from Bri Jarvis
0:12 BFA - Sophie Zemianek
3rd period goals
13:38 BFA - G Grace Fraties from Maddie Montagne
8:00 BFA - G Montagne from Arleigh Richard
5:32 BFA - Jarvis from Jodie Gratton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.