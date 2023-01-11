The BFA-St. Albans Comets earned a commanding 10-0 shutout over Rutland on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
The Comets scored four goals in the first period as Bella Shuford netted her first varsity goal on an assist from Kate storm; Amber Poquette was next on assists from Rowan Howrigan and Seneca Lamos. Rae Alexander tacked on a third goal with help from Drew Ducolon and Bri Jarvis, and Jarvis closed the first quarter scoring on assists from Alexander and Ducolon.
The Comets picked up where they left off, scoring two goals in the second period. Ducolon was first on the board in the quarter with help from Jarvis and Alexander, and Poquette picked up a second marker on an assist from Maddie Montagne.
In the third period, Jarvis picked up her second goal of the evening on an assist from Alexander, and Grace Fraties added to the Comets' tally with an unassisted goal. Alexander scored on an assist from Jarvis, and Jarvis netted a hat trick with unassisted goal to close the Comets' scoring.
Comet goalies: Erin Jackson played the first period with one save. Dolly Steele played the last two periods with one save.
Rutland goalie saves: Sierra McDermott 40 saves
