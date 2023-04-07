The BFA-St. Albans Comets lacrosse team traveled to Milton to play the first game of the season on Friday, April 7, earning a 21-4 win over the Yellow Jackets.
Milton scored the first goal of the game 30 seconds into the contest; BFA-St. Albans answered just seconds later. After Milton scored four goals in the first half, the Comet defense came alive in the second, stifling every Yellow Jacket opportunity.
The Comets overpowered the Yellow Jackets in the first, scoring 12 of their 21 goals before the halftime break. BFA-St. Albans added nine goals in the second half.
BFA scorers: Adi Hughes led the Comets with eight goals, Allie Bushey had five, Amber Poquette had three, Annika Fersing and Rae Alexander had two each, and Sydney Lemay had one.
Milton scorers: Raegan Decker and Anna Sargent each had two goals.
Goalie saves: Comet goalie Ayla Shea had 14 saves, and Milton goalie Karissa Leclair had 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.