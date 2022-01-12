The BFA St. Albans Comets hockey team traveled to Essex on Wednesday evening, earning a commanding 12-4 win over the rival Hornets.
Essex scored first., but the Comets responded, exiting the first period with a 4-1 lead. At the end of the second, the Comets held a 7-4 advantage; they closed the game with a five-goal third period.
Comet scoring: Caroline Bliss 1 goal, Zemianek 2 goals and 4 assists, Grace Fraties 1 goal, Bri Jarvis 1 goal and 1 assist, Reese Clayton 2 goals and 1 assist, Rowan Howrigan 1 goal (1st Comet goal), Rachel Needleman 1 goal and 1 assist, Jodie Gratton 1 goal (Penalty shot in the third) and 1 assist, and Seneca Lamos 2 goals.
Comet assists: Kate Storm 1 assist, Arleigh Richard 1 assist, Annika Fersing 1 assist, and Faith Reed 1 assist.
Goalie saves: Comet goalie Maddie Montgomery had 12 saves, while Essex Goalie Emily Carter 34 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.