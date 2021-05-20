ST. ALBANS — The BFA St. Albans Comets hosted the Colchester Lakers on Thursday in the final regular-season home softball game of 2021.
Comet senior Maren McGinn was in the circle for six innings, striking out five, walking one, and earning the 9-1 victory.
"Maren was awesome today; she (did a nice job) controlling their batters. I was very pleased with her effort," said Comet coach Bert Berthiaume.
BFA got the bats going in the bottom of the second, plating three runs; three more runs were added in the bottom of the third, giving the Comets a 6-0 lead.
The Comets tacked on one run in the fourth and two in the sixth to complete their scoring. Cora Thomas replaced McGinn in the top of the seventh. Colchester mustered a seventh-inning run to avoid a shutout.
"We had contributions from a lot of kids, and it was a great team win," said Berthiaume.
"One of the strengths of the seniors is that they are inviting to the young kids and great role models for them."
Four Comets played their last regular-season home game, Maren McGinn, Caitlyn Dasaro, Taylor Baldwin, and Casey Bechard.
"Maren has been a team leader all season from the circle, but she also leads in the locker room and in practice. Caitlyn is an outstanding athlete; she's like a gazelle in center field; she's a great hitter and has a positive attitude.
"Taylor is a little general back there behind the plate. Every time you have a good pitching outing, there's a good catching outing to go along with it.
"We've got MacKenzie playing first base and outfield, and she's been handling both of them well and getting some timely hits for us.
"Casey is an outstanding person and an A+ student. She is going to Cornell, and she's going to do some amazing things in her life; she's brilliant and has a great attitude."
The seniors shared their thoughts on their Comet softball experience.
"It's hitting me now that this is my last season. These girls are amazing," said Baldwin.
"I've loved it here, and I'm going to miss the team, the coaches, and the program; that's the one thing I'm not ready for--to leave everyone," said MacKenzie Moore.
"I'm going to miss the team. I'll remember that I got to play my last season, and I'll remember playing with my sister and these girls I've played with for so long," said Caitlyn Dasaro. "I'll miss the practices even more than the games."
"I'm going to miss the people the most. There are so many little things that make it special--the little jokes and the things we do at practice that make us like a family," said McGinn.
"We're all such good friends at school and on the field, and it's awesome to be together, especially playing softball," said Bechard.
Comet offense: Kylie Neveau, Molly Smith, Sierra Yates, and Mia Montagne each had multiple hits; Taylor Baldwin, Cora Thomas, Brilee Bourgeoise, Maren McGinn, and MacKenzie Moore each had hits.
