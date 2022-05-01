The Comets moved to 4-0 Saturday, April 30, with a 10-1 victory over Colchester.
The Comets fell behind 1-0 after two innings before their bats came alive. The Comets tied the score in the top of the third innings with an RBI double from Ruby Dasaro.
The Comets broke it open in the top of the fourth with six runs. Makenna Hughes started it off with a double and Sierra Yates hit her first varsity homerun to give the Comets the lead, but the inning was not over. Haley Corey had a single and was bunted to third on a great bunt from Candace Moore. Brilee Bourgeois drove in Corey with a single, she stole second, advanced to third on an overthrow, and scored on a wild pitch. Dasaro walked, Molly Smith had a single, and Dasaro scored on some aggressive baserunning. Smith scored on an RBI single from Kylie Neveau. Cora Thomas hit a Homerun in the top of the 6th and a two run triple in the top of the seventh to complete the scoring.
Thomas worked the first 6 innings and gave up 1 run and 6 hits with 9 K's. Yates pitched the 7th and struck out the side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.