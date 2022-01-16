COLLINS PERLEY - It may have been cold outside but to say the BFA-St. Albans Comets are heating up would be an understatement. After a 12-4 victory over long-time rival Essex on Wednesday, the Comets put up an even more impressive 13-2 victory over Beekmantown on Saturday evening.
Bri Jarvis kicked off the scoring for BFA, capitalizing on Caroline Bliss’s rebound in the first few minutes of what turned into an eight-goal first period. Bliss then scored the second goal of the night, chipping home a pass from Sophie Zemianek. Grace Fraties, Faith Reed, Jodie Gratton, Annika Fersing, Reese Clayton, and a second goal by Bliss rounded out the scoring for the period.
“When people without the puck are moving, and we’re playing with our heads up it’s fun to watch!” summed up Comets’ coach Luke Cioffi. “We were able to do that today. For us it’s game six, so lines are starting to gel and the communication is really good right now.”
One of the lines that exemplified coach Cioffi’s statement of ‘gelling’ is the addition of Jarvis to the duo of Bliss and Gratton. The three girls combined for a total of 7 goals and 13 points over the course of the evening. Following the game Gratton and Bliss spoke on the chemistry that makes them such a dynamic pair on the ice, and on the impact of adding Jarvis to their line.
In the second period BFA tallied five more goals onto the scoresheet. Rae Alexander picked up her first goal as a Comet; Reed, Jarvis, and Gratton all scored their second goals of the night. Bliss scored her third goal of the night for her first varsity hat-trick. The third period saw a focus on defense, and the Comets only allowed one shot on goal.
The Comets will be looking to keep up the strong play as they head into a three-game week, kicked off with a game at the Collins Perley on Monday, Jan. 17 against South Burlington.
Comets Scoring and Saves: Maddie Montagne (1A), Rowan Howrigan (2A), Rachel Needleman (1A), Faith Reed (2G), Caroline Bliss (3G, 1A), Annika Fersing (1G, 1A), Reese Clayton (1G, 2A), Grace Fraties (1G), Jodie Gratton (2G, 4A), Rae Alexander (1G), Bri Jarvis (2G, 1A), Sophie Zemianek (2A), Erin Jackson 13 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.