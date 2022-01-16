Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph for western slopes of the southern Greens out of the southeast, but is expected to take place outside the period of heaviest snow. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. In combination with gusty winds, isolated to scattered power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may be heavy at times Monday morning, with snowfall rates approaching 1 inch per hour, before decreasing in the afternoon. A transition to sleet or rain will be possible, mainly across Vermont as temperatures warm above freezing. With the recent cold air outbreak, this may still result in areas of slick travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&