HINESBURG — This fall, the BFA St. Albans Comets volleyball team officially reached varsity status. On Monday, October 5, the girls traveled to CVU to take on the Redhawks.
"The BFA Comets had the daunting task of facing the defending State Champion CVU Redhawks in the first ever varsity match. The Comets may not have won on the scoreboard, but they opened the eyes of all the families watching on a beautiful fall day in Hinesburg. More importantly, the Comets left Hinesburg knowing that they can compete with the best in the state," said Comet coach Bert Berthiaume.
In the first set the Comets came out on fire and took an early lead. They were up by 5 midway through the first set and battled CVU to a 25-20 set. The Comets were excited as they now knew they could compete. The final two sets were not as close on the scoreboard but those in attendance witnessed the Comets battling for every point. The Comets were digging, diving, passing, setting, and hitting like a team that had much more experience than the Comets playing their first match did.
The Comets were impressive from the service line putting the pressure on CVU. The Comets had only seven service errors combined in the three sets. Jaylin Bedard served for 11 points during the match to lead the Comets.
Lindsey LaBelle and Hannah Branon served for 7 points each and Jadyn Walent was serving for 6 Comet Points. Labelle had five winning hits, followed by Walent and Brooke Barnette with three each. The Comets were very impressive from the back line handling the Redhawks serves on giving up just one ace. Impressive from the back line with numerous digs and passes were Chiara Skeels, Walent, and Branon."
CVU won all three matches: 25-20, 25-12, 25-14