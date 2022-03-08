BURLINGTON - Stepping out on to the ice at Gutterson Fieldhouse, community support, finding a family in teammates, and the emotions of winning a championship. These were the things the Comets spoke to after winning the 2022 D1 Vermont Girls Hockey State Championship on Friday, March 7.
On stepping out on the ice at Gutterson
Molly Smith: “It was nerve racking. I was nervous and quiet, and I’m not nervous or quiet so it was a little bit weird- but it was awesome for sure."
Bri Jarvis: “It was a special feeling. Just seeing all the fans and all my supporters standing behind me was definitely great.”
On the support at the Gut and thoughout the year
Rae Alexander: “It was crazy, I’ve never played in front of this many people before! It was amazing.”
Molly Smith: “We have the best support in the state, all the time. It really just gets you amped up, that’s why it’s so important.”
Bri Jarvis: “The energy was really high. It definitely motivated us to do our best and I just loved it.”
On winning the championship:
Annika Fersing: “It’s crazy! I’m just very excited for the team and the girls. We put everything out there every time we go on the ice. It’s just crazy to think that we got to our goal. We’re just a family."
Rae Alexander: “I’ve never won a state championship, even in my youth career. It’s amazing!”
Rowan Howrigan: “Since the first day at the Complex, we all came together as a team. Our team goal was to become closer and work together to get a banner. We did both of those things tonight. Having an undefeated season wasn’t even one of the goals but we did that too!”
Bri Jarvis: “It almost felt unreal. My teammates are my biggest supporters and we wouldn’t have been able to go through this without eachother. I’m definitely proud of all of them.”
Molly Smith: “I can’t even put it into words. I won a championship in softball last year and it just felt so good, and this one on top of that- it’s crazy. I couldn’t describe the feeling then and I can’t describe the feeling now. It just feels so good. This group of girls especially are just the best.”
Makenna Montgomery: “That was the best feeling ever! I’ve dreamt of this since I was little when I looked up to the Comets. I just can’t believe it’s really real! It’d didn’t really settle in until I hit the ground with the girls flying at me. It’s going to take a while (for it to fully settle in), this is crazy! I’m so excited, it’s unreal- I don’t even have words for it anymore.”
On becoming a family:
Annika Fersing (when asked what she'll remember): “How close we are and just the family aspect. It’s different than any other team I’ve been on. We just are so close and it’s just the best!"
Makenna Montgomery: “We’re a family. I know most teams say they’re a family, but we truly are. We spend so much time together. It means so much that I’m here with these girls that I love so much. That’s the best part of it.”
