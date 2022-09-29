The BFA Comets traveled to Hinesburg on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to take on Champlain Valley Union, one of Vermont’s premier volleyball programs. The final result was not what the Comets were looking for, but the way this team competed is another step in the right direction for this up-and-coming programming.
The Comets came out a little nervous and lost the first set 25-14. The second set saw some improvement. The Comets competed and played much better in all facets of the game. The final score of set two was 25-17.
The Comets, at this point, would not have been faulted for losing this match in three sets; however, the perseverance this team has shown wouldn't let this happen. They played a great set, and for the first time ever, the Comets took the set 25-18 over CVU. The Comets carried their momentum and confidence into the fourth set and won again 25-21, setting up the decisive fifth set.
It was a close set all the way. (The fifth set is played to 15, and the winner must win by two points.) The Comets fell behind early and made a little run to get closer. CVU took a 14-11 lead and were one point away from winning, but the Comets wouldn't go down easily and won the next three points to tie it at 14-14. CVU won the next two points and prevailed in this exciting match.
Coach Heather Blackburn and I are very proud of these young ladies. Their ability to come back from two sets down against an excellent program is a testament to their hard work all season long. There are still areas we need to improve on to get us over this next hurdle. We are proud of the fact that we had all 14 players play this evening and each found a way to contribute to the success of the Comets.
Next up is an away match at South Burlington next Wednesday, Oct. 5.
