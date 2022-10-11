A triple header for the Comet volleyball program on Oct. 10, was filled with great volleyball in all three matches. Both the JVB and the JVA won their first set, losing the second set; both teams went on to win the third set tiebreaker. The two Comet JV teams have shown great improvement throughout the season. The skill, their energy, and their passion for the sport is very encouraging for both Coach (Heather) Blackburn and me--a credit to these players and a special shout out for the two coaches. Coach Liberatore and Coach Godin have done an outstanding job leading these teams.
The varsity match was also a thriller with the Comets winning the first set 25-21; Mt. Mansfield won the next two sets 25-22 and 28-26. The Comets came back and won the fourth set 25-23, setting up the fifth-set tiebreaker. Mt. Mansfield jumped out to an early lead and pulled off the win with a 15-9 score.
The 11 sets played by the program was a long thrilling night with the last set getting done at 9:30 p.m.! I'm very proud of the effort that the Comets exhibited all evening. They never gave up and battled every set. We had great contributions from everyone. We are disappointed with the final outcome, but the coaches left the gym knowing that with a few more tweaks in our game we can take this team to even greater heights.
Next up is Lyndon at Home on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
