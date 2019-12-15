ST. ALBANS — Things didn’t start out like the BFA-St. Albans girls hockey team would have liked when it hosted Potsdam, NY, during Day 2 of the Christi Corrigan Blitz Tournament on Saturday at Collins Perley.
Potsdam went ahead 3-0 early in the second period on three goals by Kennedy Emerson making it seem like they might run away with the game.
The Comets didn’t go away without a fight. After starting the third period down 4-1, they made it a 4-3 game carrying the momentum but ran out of time in the end.
All three of Emerson’s goals were scored in similar fashion, as she used her speed to get past the defense and had phenomenal hands scoring on a backhand and two perfect wrist shots.
“Potsdam is a very good team that runs two lines that just go,” said BFA coach Luke Cioffi. “We have faced a couple of players in the past couple days that are strong on their skates, strong on their sticks, and have quick wrist shots.”
Meghan Connor gave the Comets a bit of life with the team down 3-0 midway through the second period. With the Comets on the powerplay, Chloe Rouleau got the puck at the blue line and put a shot toward the net that was deflected at the last second by Connor and in.
Potsdam extended its lead back to three late in the second when Isabel Boyd found a rebound free in the crease and popped it over the pad of Macie Boissoneault (20 saves).
The Comets began finding their groove in the third, as they started to find their way through the defense to get shots on net.
With eight minutes remaining in the game, Kami O’Brien skated her way through the defense and put a backhand shot into the net to make it 4-2.
With under a minute to go Jodie Gratton skated the puck to the slot drawing the defense to her and put a perfect pass on the stick of O’Brien at the post who one-timed the shot in to make it 4-3.
“We made some adjustments and changed a couple of things as the game progressed,” said Cioffi. “We never gave up and the attitude was positive on the bench as we are still trying to figure some things out.”
It was another hard-fought game for the Comets after battling against Hingham, MA, on Friday in a 6-2 defeat.
Despite the outcomes, Cioffi said the games against quality out-of-state opponents helps the team to kick off the season.
“This is why we have these good teams come every year,” said Cioffi. “The challenge is always getting better and these games show us where we need to get better in all aspects of the game.”
Heading into last season, the Comets had almost no turnover on the roster from the year before which made things easy in the preseason for Cioffi and the rest of the coaching staff already knowing their line combinations.
This season is a bit of a different story after graduating some big pieces from last year’s team. This year’s team will have a good mix of upper and underclassmen. O’Brien, a freshman, already has three goals this season, while Gratton who is also a freshman also had a multi-point game Saturday.
“We are starting to figure out who can do what, not only physically but mentally, and how they all handle certain situations,” said Cioffi. “We had a nice luxury for a couple of years not having a lot of turnover, but we have another great group this year we are excited for.
“We have a good group of seniors and juniors that show the way and set an example for the younger kids. This group has a great attitude and wants to get better every day, so it’ll be exciting seeing this group as we progress throughout the season.”