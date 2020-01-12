ST. ALBANS — The BFA-St. Albans girls hockey team extended its shutout streak to three games during its contest against Middlebury on Saturday at Collins Perley.
Macie Boissonneault ended the game with 17 saves to lead the Comets to a 4-0 victory, which was their sixth win in a row.
“Middlebury gave us a different challenge today and we spent a little more time in our own zone than we have the past couple of games,” said BFA coach Luke Cioffi. “At times we were a little sloppy and made some mistakes that down the road against better teams could cost us. But we are continuing to get better in practice every day, and we like these challenges and the girls are very receptive to whatever it is they have to do to get better, which is great.”
Boissonneault’s busiest period was the first when she stopped nine shots when the Comets had to kill off a 5-minute major penalty, but was shorthanded for three of those minutes due to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Middlebury.
“I thought we did a nice job killing that penalty, and we were rolling out three or four groups of players and thought they all played smart during that penalty kill,” said Cioffi. “They didn’t chase the puck, kept Middlebury to the outside, and iced the puck when they had the opportunity. I was very pleased with that.”
Sophie Zemianek scored the eventual game-winning goal to open up the scoring in the first three minutes of the game.
She took a pass at the blue line and fired off a wrist shot that found its way through traffic and into the back of the net for the early 1-0 lead.
“Having a hard shot at the blue line from Sophie helps a lot with any puck being able to get in the net,” said Cioffi. “She does a nice job of reading the play and knowing when to get up the ice and when not to. And she gets back well and fast even if she does get caught being a little too aggressive.”
Shortly after the goal, the Comets were called for the 5-minute penalty, but answered the call with solid defense and some good saves from Boissonneault.
The Comets extended the lead shortly after killing off the penalty. Chloe Rouleau won a faceoff in the offensive zone and Meghan Connor picked up the loose puck and put a wristshot top-shelf to make it 2-0.
BFA continued to control the play in the second period, but Middlebury goalie Abby Hodsden stood tall for the Tigers keeping the Comets off the scoreboard for the first 14 minutes of the period. With just over a minute left in the period, the puck was deflected up in the air and Connor one-timed the puck as soon as it hit the ice into the back of the net to make it 3-0.
Jodie Gratton added a goal in the third period on an assist from Zemianek.
It was another solid victory for the Comets who improved to 6-2 on the season with their sixth straight win. Since falling to two quality out-of-state opponents in Hingham, MA, and Potsdam, NY, during its opening tournament, BFA has outscored its opponents 37-1 over the past six games with five shutouts, including a 2-0 win over Essex at a tournament at Hanover, NH.
The Comets haven’t allowed a goal against a Vermont opponent yet this season, but will be tested during their next game when they travel to Burlington/Colchester (8-0) on Saturday.
“That’s going to be a battle,” said Cioffi. “They have some very good offensive weapons, so if we make some of the mistakes against them that we made tonight, the puck is going to be in the back of the net; we will have to be ready for them.”