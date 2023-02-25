The No. 10 BFA-St. Albans Comets basketball team played a competitive D1 quarterfinal game with No. 2 Rutland on Friday, Feb. 24. After trailing 26-16 at the half, the Comets scored 19 points in the second half, and held Rutland to 22 points. Rutland went on to win 49-35.
Comet coach Shane Garceau was proud of the team's effort.
"Once again our girls played hard and played until the end, but we just couldn’t make a run. Compliments to Rutland’s defense as they made it very difficult for us to get quality shots off. The shots we did get off were contested and we struggled to get in any offensive rhythm," said Garceau.
"Midway in the second half we were able to create some turnovers on our press, but it just wasn’t enough tonight."
Garceau also spoke of the graduating seniors who will played their final game with the Comets on Friday night.
"We're graduating six seniors this year, and it's tough as I wish we had more time with them. This group has been through a lot over their basketball career dealing with COVID," said Garceau.
"They have dealt with a lot of adversity over the years. They're great kids and we wish them the best in their future endeavors."
The Comets were led by Ruby Dasaro with 16 points and Cadence Lafferty with 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.