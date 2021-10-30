The impressive first season of the Bellows Free Academy St. Albans' Comet volleyball team came to an end on Friday evening at Mt. Mansfield Union High School. The Comets lost the first two sets 25-14, but regrouped and won the third set 25-23. They battled hard in the fourth set but lost 25-22 to conclude an impressive first full varsity season for the Comets. They ended the season with an 8-7 record.
The Comets struggled early in the first set falling behind 12-1 as they struggled with the serve receive part of the game, but they settled down and played very well in the second half of the first set. The second set was just the opposite as the Comets started strong but faded towards the end of the set.
The third set was thrilling, with fans from both teams chanting and setting a great positive experience for all of the players. The Comets showed the resilience that they had shown all season long and squeaked out the 25-23 victory. The fourth set was back and forth, but unfortunately MMU came out on top 25-22.
The Comets four seniors' careers came to an end on Friday. Mia Montagne was the emotional vocal leader of the team. Her energy, enthusiasm, and passion will be sorely missed. Isabella Williams and Taylor Reyome led by example. They came to practice every day and worked hard, were supportive of their teammates and were examples of what being a great teammate looks like.
Hannah Hisman was the fourth senior. She was a practice player/ manager for the Comets. Her enthusiasm during practice and games supporting her teammates was an example of how you can contribute to a team without actually stepping on the court. The coaching staff thanks and will miss these four young ladies. They epitomized what being a COMET really means.
The Coaches are already looking forward to next year. With nine returning players and a very talented group of Junior Varsity players the future looks bright.
