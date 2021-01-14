ST. ALBANS — In 1933, Emma Collette shot 10/10 from the free-throw line to earn the title as the year’s Girls’ New England Free-throw Champion.
‘Babe’ as she was known at school, was part of the 1933 state championship team, and in those years, the state champions left the state to play in a New England Championship.
Emma’s half-court shot in the New England tournament’s semifinal game sent the green and gold to the finals.
This year, Emma (Collette) Fay will celebrate her 105th birthday on January 18. Due to COVID, Emma will not have a birthday party like she’s had in previous years.
Thanks to her family, the community, and the girls on this year’s Comet basketball team, Emma will still feel the love and appreciation of many.
“The girls were floored when they heard Emma was turning 105! They were excited and thought it was great to help her celebrate!” said Comet coach Paul Lafountain.
“We made cards, the younger girls made a ‘Happy Birthday’ sign with bubble letters, and we took a team photo and framed and signed it for her,” explained Comet head coach Paul Lafountain.
Lafountain noted that Emma has lived through events most people only know from history books.
“She lived through the Spanish Flu and now is living through the COVID pandemic. She was born in WWI, was a teen in the Depression, and lived through WWII. The girls were shocked to get that perspective,” said Lafountain.
“I think it’s important for the girls to understand the value of the BFA tradition, and this was a great opportunity for them to make a tangible connection with someone from the school’s past.
“Playing a part in making Emma’s day great and reminding her of her connection with BFA is also very cool.”
Lafountain recalled one of the notes written to Emma by a Comet basketball player.
“’We miss you out here on the BFA court. I hope you have a really great birthday.’ I think it’s important for us to remember those who came before us,” said Lafountain.
In the 1934 BFA yearbook, Emma was described as ‘small and mighty’ and as vivacious, enthusiastic, and willing to help whenever needed. She played three years of basketball for BFA St. Albans, competing from her freshman to junior year.
Stephanie Fay, Emma’s granddaughter, answered a few questions about her ‘Nanny’ to help us get to know her a little better.
“Nanny loves to talk about her BFA days and playing basketball,” said Stephanie.
During Emma’s years, Bob White was coaching the boys’ basketball team.
“Coach White asked Nanny to come to the boys’ team practice to show them how to shoot a foul shot!” said Stephanie.
Stephanie recalled that Emma was known at school for her amazing foul shot and her size.
“When you think of basketball, you think of very tall people, but Nanny was the exact opposite. Her nickname was ‘Babe’ since she was the youngest of her family and small,” said Stephanie.
Women’s athletics in the 1930s were much different than they are today.
“Nanny played basketball by the girls’ rules, which means they only played half-court. Forwards weren’t allowed to go over half,” said Stephanie.
“The team on offense had to wait until the ball was back up court to score. She wishes she had the chance to play like both boys and girls do now.”
The reason behind the rules? “They didn’t think women could run the whole court.”
After graduation, Emma married Henry Fay in 1941; they had a house in Burlington on Howard Street where they lived their entire marriage.
Emma remained a basketball fan and even started the girls’ basketball team at Christ the King School, where her son and daughter attended.
“She inspires me! She has lived through so much. This is the second pandemic she has lived through, and she was alive during both World Wars,” said Stephanie.
“I’ve never known anything like this pandemic, but she’s calm; she’s already been through stuff like this.”
Emma lives independently and relies only on her son’s help for groceries. Before the pandemic, she loved visits from her family and enjoyed eating out. She’s a big fan of Al’s French Fries!
On Jan. 18, Stephanie will be delivering birthday cards to her Nanny to commemorate her 105th birthday.
“When Paul reached out and asked me if the Comets could make cards, I told him it would be amazing. Coming from her high school, that will mean so much to her,” said Stephanie.
There will be other cards, too. Stephanie posted about Emma’s birthday on the BFA St. Albans Facebook page shortly after Christmas.
“I wanted to get her as many cards as possible, knowing we couldn’t celebrate because of COVID,” said Stephanie.
As of this interview, Stephanie has received over 90 cards, many from people she doesn’t know.
“I have been so grateful to everyone who has sent cards! I’m so excited to get the mail and see what’s come for Nanny!” said Stephanie.
One of the cards had an extraordinary gift inside: a write up from Emma’s senior yearbook.
“I had never seen that write up, and it came from a complete stranger whose mom had been in school with Nanny. It was so special to receive that,” said Stephanie.
To what does Nanny credit her longevity?
“Nanny told me the younger generation would enjoy hearing that sports are so important for your health,” said Stephanie.
“She was very athletic growing up and said she’s lived to 105 because she ran up and down the court keeping healthy.”
Anyone who would like to send a card can reach out to Stephanie via email: stephfay18@gmail.com
