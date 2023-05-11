SWANTON - The BFA-St. Albans Comets took the short ride to MVU to face the Thunderbirds on Thursday, May 11, in what's become a long-standing tradition of in-county softball excellence.
The Comets, with senior Sierra Yates in the circle, earned the 6-0 shutout, but MVU showcased an up-and-coming arm in the rivalry game.
Freshman Addison Gates got the start for MVU in the second of the two games between the in-county rivals.
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume complimented Gates' performance in the circle.
"I'd like to give the MVU pitcher a shout-out," said Berthiaume. "I thought she did a great job changing speeds and kept us off balance all game long."
Berthiaume also spoke of his ace, Sierra Yates: "Sierra was awesome today and was back in a good groove. There's a lot of pressure on her shoulders to lead this team, and she's finding a way."
The Comets jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first as Cora Thomas, Molly Smith, and Yates each hit singles.
Yates went to work in the bottom of the inning and began a commanding performance striking out three of the first four Thunderbirds and quickly ending the inning.
Gates induced two flyouts for outs in the top of the second, and Lilliana Fournier made an outstanding play in center to hold the Comets scoreless.
In the top of the third, the Comets plated two runs; Makenna Hughes hit a double to score Dasaro, and Yates helped her own cause, hitting a double to score Hughes.
The Thunderbirds threatened in the bottom of the fifth, but a sharp double play from Hughes to Maddie Carey at first ended the inning, stranding MVU runners at second and third.
Yates and Gates battled through the sixth and seventh with solid defense backing them up, and the Comets earned the win.
MVU coach Bill Sheets complimented Gates' work in the circle.
"We went with Addison today, and she hit her spots and made them stretch for the ball," said Sheets.
After the game, Molly Smith and Arleigh Richard were kind enough to share their thoughts on the rivalry and the season.
Smith, a senior, spoke of the rivalry with MVU: "There's nothing better than a Franklin County showdown, and we have these games on our calendars long before the season starts. It's the best rivalry, even better than Essex."
Smith also shared her thoughts on being a Comet.
"I've been with a lot of these girls my whole life, and they've all made a mark on my career. It would be a completely different game if they weren't my teammates."
In her first year as a starting catcher for the Comets, Richard enjoyed Coach Berthiaume's early-season advice.
"Coach Berthiaume does a really great job at talking his players through what to do, where to be, and when to be there, whether you're a starter or on the bench," said Richard.
"He had this quote at the beginning of the year, 'you may not always be the all-star, but you can be an all-star in your role,' and that was so well-spoken for our team. Everyone shines--whether you're starting or on the bend, and it helps me behind the plate."