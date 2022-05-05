20220503-_MJH9237.jpg

Molly Smith hits the ball in the Comets' win over St. Johnsbury earlier in the season. 

 Ruthie Laroche

The BFA St. Albans Comets shutout hosting Burlington High School 22-0 on Thursday, May 5.  

Ava Hutchins was called up from the JV team to pitch against Burlington on Thursday afternoon. She had a great day with the Comets throwing a 5 inning no-hitter and was one hit batter away from a perfect game. We wanted to reward Ava with a start for the varsity team to show her we recognize her efforts with the JV team. I'm proud of her today with the way she handled this opportunity. She had 8 strikeouts in her five innings of work.
 
Ava was supported by some very good defense from the corners today. Kylie Neveau handled a hot shot at third and her replacement Makenna Hughes came on with a couple of nifty plays as well. In the other corner at first base, Maddie Cary handled her position flawlessly which included a great stab of a hard line drive.
 
Offensively the Comets were lead by Ruby Dasaro who went 4 for 4 with a triple and four RBI's. Molly Smith went 2 for 3 with a double, triple, and 3 RBI's.
 
The Comets host MMU this Saturday at 11:00

