The BFA-St. Albans Comets iced the Essex Hornets 5-0 at Essex on Monday, Feb. 6. Makenna Montgomery earned the shutout for the Comets, and Kate Storms scored her first varsity goal. Bri Jarvis, Rae Alexander, Ayla Shea and Amber Poquette each scored. Molly Smith, Gabby Fraties, Rae Alexander and Bri Jarvis added assists.
Comets blank Hornets; Kate Storms scores her first varsity goal!
Published on
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
