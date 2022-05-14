The Comets used a similar formula for success they've been utilizing all season on Saturday, May 14, to secure a 12-0 win over the Essex Hornets in five innings: great pitching, solid defense, and timely hitting was the key to a great pre-prom game!
Sierra Yates was strong again in the circle, giving up 4 hits, walking 2 batters and striking out 10 in five innings. The defensive play of the game came when Essex had their only offensive threat in the fourth inning. With Essex runners on second and third and one out, Essex hit a fly ball to right field. Haley Corey made the catch and threw a strike to Cadence Moore at the plate for an inning ending double play.
Offensively the Comets scored two in the first; the first came on a wild pitch and the second run was driven by Yates' single
The Comets opened it up in the second inning scoring five runs. Maddie Carey was hit by a pitch, Molly Smith hit a single. After a fielder' choice, the Comets had runners on first and second with two outs. Makenna Hughes drove in two runs with a double, Yates drove in a run with a single, and Corey plated the last two runs with a single.
The Comets scored five more runs in the fourth inning. Yates walked, Ruby Dasaro sacrificed courtesy runner Brooke Barnett to second, Corey walked, Moore had an RBI single, Carey hit a sacrifice fly, Cora Thomas had an RBI single, Smith hit a sacrifice fly, and Hughes had an RBI single to end the scoring for the Comets.
The Comets upped their record to 10-0 and face Colchester at home on Tuesday.
