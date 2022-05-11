20220428-DSC03463.jpg

File photo: The Comets' bats came out big in the third inning against St. Johnsbury.

 Adam Laroche

The BFA St. Albans Comets earned a 12-0 win over the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers in 5 innings on Tuesday, May 10. The bad news for the Comets was that they only scored in one inning; the good news is they scored 12 runs in that inning (3rd inning.)

In the third inning Cadence Moore drew a one out walk, Brilee Bourgeois followed with a bunt single, and Haley Corey loaded the bases on a ground ball error. Cora Thomas followed with an RBI single, Molly Smith Drove in two more with a single, Kylie Neveau drew a walk, Makenna Hughes drew a walk, Ruby Dasaro drove in two with a double, Sierra Yates loaded the bases with a single, and Moore was safe on a fielder's choice; with two outs Corey drove in two with a triple, Thomas followed with a 2-run homer and the Comets led 12-0.
 
Yates started on the mound and was responsible for the first 7 outs with K's.  After a BFA error the Comets turned a double play when Moore handled a pop up bunt and then threw to first for the double play. Yates' final line was 9 k's, 1 hit, no walks, and one hit batsman.
 
The Comets will host MVU, their neighbors from the north, on Thursday, May 12 at 4:30.

