CASTLETON - The defending D1 champions, the No. 1 BFA-St. Albans Comets traveled to Castleton hoping to secure a third title in as many seasons. The Comets took on the South Burlington Wolves, falling 3-1 to the No.2 seed.
Kylie Neveau, at third base, made an excellent play in the top of the first to hold the Wolves scoreless and lend a hand to Comet pitcher Sierra Yates. The Wolves returned the favor, despite singles by Molly Smith and Yates.
The Comets got on the board in the bottom of the second as Ruby Dasaro hit a triple; a perfect bunt by Haley Corey plated Dasaro, but a heads up double play ended the inning with the Comets holding a 1-0 lead.
South Burlington had runners at second and third in the top of the third, but Yates and the Comets stifled the threat. Molly Smith sent a rocket through the infield in the bottom of the inning for the Comets, but Emily Borrazzo, recently named Vermont Softball Gatorade Player of the Year, silenced the remainder of the order.
South Burlington plated the tying run in the top of the fourth, but Smith limited the damage, fielding a high fly ball in left. The Wolves held BFA scoreless in the bottom half of the inning, carrying the 1-1 tie into the fifth.
South Burlington's lead-off batter chipped a ball through the infield to reach first in the top of the sixth. Comet catcher Cadence Moore made a spectacular play behind the plate, diving for the ball for the inning's second out. Yates threw to first for the final out.
The Wolves put two runners on base early in the top of the seventh. Neveau came up with a quick-thinking play at third, fielding a grounder and throwing home to tag out the to lead runner, but Borrazzo made the difference in the inning, sending a ball sailing into the outfield and giving the Wolves a 3-1 lead and a D1 title.
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume spoke of the outcome of the game: "We knew we were going up against a great pitcher. She held us to five hits today, which not many teams have done. And offensively, she came through with a big hit. She's a tough kid."
Berthiaume also spoke of the graduating class of 2022.
"Kylie Neveau had a good day today and had some nice plays. No one has worked harder in their four years than Kylie. Cadence Moore has been an amazing surprise for us behind the plate this year and has allowed our pitchers to pitch with confidence. She also ended the season batting close to .400," said Berthiaume.
"Brooke Barnett is a class act and was always there to support her teammates. Brilee Bourgeois began attending my camps when she was eight years old; she called me Mr. Perfume. She ended her career batting over .400 and can roam center field like no one else can."
Berthiaume also thanked manager Hannah Hisman: "She ran the show. If something needed to be done, she just took care of it. She's someone I could trust and count on, and I'm going to miss her."
Comet offense: Milly Smith, Sierra Yates, Cadence Moore, Ruby Dasaro, and Haley Corey (one RBI) had hits for the Comets.
Comet pitching: Sierra Yates threw a complete game allowing six hits on three runs, walking four, and striking out eight.
