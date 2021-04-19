ST. ALBANS — The Comets took the field on Monday for the first time since 2019. In the first inning, it was plain to see the team was ready to work.
Senior Maren McGinn, on the mound for BFA St. Albans, fanned the first three CVU Redhawks. In the bottom half of the first inning, Taylor Baldwin walked, Cora Thomas and Caitlyn Dasaro reached on errors, and McGinn hit a single. By the end of the inning, the Comets left with a 4-0 lead.
McGinn would go on to strike out 12 Redhawks in her complete game appearance. The Comets allowed only two base runners on one walk and one error in their 12-0 victory.
Offensively, the Comets didn't score again until the fourth, but when they did, they tallied eight runs in quick succession.
Seven Comets scored in the fourth; Cora Thomas, Ruby Dasaro, and Cadence Moore each hit doubles, and Caitlyn Dasaro, Faith Reed, and MacKenzie Moore each had singles.
Maren McGinn and Taylor Baldwin, the pitcher and catcher duo, spoke about the opportunity to be back on the field.
"It was amazing to be back; I thought about it all day! It was so nice to have fans and my family at the game. I think that completes the game," said McGinn.
"It felt really good to get back in the game, and Maren did a phenomenal job pitching. She hit the spots for me tonight," said Baldwin.
"I'm so glad to have everyone back and to be on the field in competition!"
"The girls really came to life the second time through the lineup, and Maren had one of her best outings on the mound. I've got a great group of girls, and it's so good to be back with them," said Comet head coach Bert Berthiaume.
The Comets host the MVU Thunderbirds Tuesday evening at 4:30 in a classic in-county contest.
"They'll come ready to give us a game; they always do," said Berthiaume.
The teams have faced each other nearly 80 times in Berthiaume's coaching career at BFA St. Albans, and it's sure to be a great matchup!
