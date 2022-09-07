The BFA-St. Albans' Comets depth, size, experience, and talent was too much for their young Vermont Commons opponents on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The Comets were never challenged in their 3-0 sweep. The Comets played their first set with their experienced line-up of six seniors and one returning junior and won 25-9.
The second set was played with two returning payers and five newcomers to the team. They kept the pressure on with another lopsided set winning 25-10. The final set the coaches mixed the players from the first two sets and the beat played on. The final set was 25-8.
Coach Bert Berthiaume: "I was pleased with all aspects of our performance. We do need to improve our serve percentage which was at 78%. We are capable of doing much better and I expect we will.
"All fourteen players played extremely well, but I would like to give a special shutout to the five players playing their first varsity match. Sophomore Anna Smith was impressive from the service line having 10 service winners, and also had a three kills from the outside position. Junior Grace Burnor was impressive with her passing from the libero position. Sophomore Kristie had an ace, an assist, and a kill. Sophomore Amelia Webber had a great night from the Middle Hitter position with several kills and multiple blocks. Sophomore Ava Harrison had a solid night from her outside hitting position.
When to watch: The next stop on the schedule is a Franklin County dual against our friends from Enosburg on Friday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.
