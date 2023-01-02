ST. ALBANS - The Comets rang in the new year by welcoming in the Franklin Academy Huskies on January 2, for a high-scoring afternoon at the Collins Perley. The game was proceeded by a quick banner-dropping ceremony to commemorate the Comets’ 2022 state title.
Coming into the game from Malone, New York, the Huskies were a relatively unknown commodity and their pace of play seemed to stun the Comets in the early stages of the game. Despite Erin Jackson’s best efforts in net, the scoreline at the midway mark of the contest read 3-0 in favor of Franklin Academy and the Comets had struggled to generate sustained offensive zone pressure.
Late in the second period, the game opened up to a goal-a-minute pace. Bri Jarvis was the first Comet on the board after Rae Alexander created the opening with a drop pass off the rush. Fifteen seconds after Jarvis’s strike a tripping call sent BFA to the power play, during which a bizarre sequence of events took place where the Comets gave up a short-handed marker, took a penalty of their own, and concluded in a 4-on-4 goal scored by Alexander.
Following 4-on-4 the Comets were awarded yet another power play, and since both her line mates had already scored, Amber Poquette decided it was her turn to find the back of the Huskies’ net; which she did with 36.4 seconds left in the period to spare.
Now only trailing by one in the third period, BFA pressed for the equalizer. Around the nine-minute mark, Jarvis looked to be the Comets’ answer on a breakaway but was taken down by a hook from a Franklin defenseman. Undeterred, Jarvis recollected the puck and found Molly Smith at point and Smith notched the tying goal with a high wrist shot.
Unfortunately, the comeback wouldn’t last as Franklin tucked home both a breakaway and an empty net goal to ice the game 6-4.
Despite the loss, BFA’s coach Luke Cioffi saw the Comets’ will to battle back against a tough opponent as a bright spot.
“We’re pleased with that effort,” said Cioffi. “Especially after that first period when we figured out who we were playing against- the level of competition was a bit faster and a bit more physical than what we’re used to. I thought we did a nice job of adjusting to it and sticking with them.”
Coach Cioffi also welcomed the learning opportunity that playing out-of-state teams like Franklin Academy present and said it will only help the Comets as they move on to face their in-state opponents this season.
“I thought it gave us a good chance to see where we’re at heading into Vermont competition,” said Cioffi. “It allows us to take a look at different parts of our game and see the little things that we need to do so that we can get better.”
The Comets won’t have to wait long to face that in-state competition either- over the next month of their schedule they will get the chance to face every team within the division, starting a trip down to Barre for a rematch of the 2022 state finals with Spaulding high school on Saturday at 3:15 pm.
On the Scoresheet: Bri Jarvis (1G, 3A), Molly Smith (1G), Amber Poquette (1G), Rae Alexander (1G, 1A), Ayla Shea (2A), Erin Jackson (21 saves)