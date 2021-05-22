The BFA Comets avenged their only loss of the season with a 12-2 road victory over the Essex Hornets. Defensively the Comets did a great job led by the pitching of Caitlyn Dasaro, who pitched a 4 hitter with 2 walks and 3 K's. She had a no hitter through 4 innings. The defense behind her was excellent and the Hornets were never able to threaten during the game.
Offensively the Comets were held scoreless for the first two innings. They broke the game open with a 5 run third inning. Cadence Moore began with a single and was followed by Taylor Baldwins single. Cora Thomas laid down a perfect bunt and a run scored and she was safe on the play. Caitlyn Dasaro drove in a second run with a sac fly, Maren McGinn followed with an RBI single; she then scored on Molly Smith's homer.
The Comets added three runs in the fifth inning. McGinn, Makenna Hughes Molly Smith all singled to load the bases. Kylie Neveau had a 2-run single and after an error the Comets took and 8-0 lead.
Essex scored 1 in the bottom of the fifth. In the 6th, Cora Thomas lead off with a double and scored on Dasaro's 2-run homer. The Comets took advantage of some wildness to add another run and took an 11-1 lead. The final run was once again initiated with a lead off double by Thomas. She scored on another hit by McGinn. Essex scored a run in the bottom of the inning and the Comets won 12-2.
McGinn had 4 hits on the day. Thomas, Dasaro, and Smith all ended with 3 hits.
The Comets will end their regular season next week with road games Tuesday and Friday at MMU and S.Burlington
