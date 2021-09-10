ST. ALBANS - The Bellows Free Academy Comets hosted the Milton Yellow Jackets on Friday afternoon; the teams battled through regulation and double overtime before the game ended in a 2-2 tie.
BFA's Ryann Campbell, assisted by Tessa Sweeney, scored for the Comets midway through the first half. In the second half, Milton's Cianna Tomasi put Milton on the board early; her teammate Ally Hoffman scored the go-ahead goal with five minutes on the clock.
Jocelyn Chun came through with the tying goal for BFA, but neither team was able to break the deadlock and earn the win.
