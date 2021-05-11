SWANTON — The D1 softball rivalry between the BFA St. Albans Comets and the MVU Thunderbirds is one of the fiercest in the state, but on Tuesday afternoon, the teams met in the Pit to play a game in honor of Linda McVicker, wife of long-time MVU assistant coach Rich McVicker.
Players from both teams wore the number 25 on their specially made team t-shirts, a number that represented the years Linda had cancer. They had another number as well, 53, for the number of years Linda and Rich had been married before she passed earlier this year.
The cause was somber, but the dugouts were enthusiastic as the game began. Alexandra Brouillette, in the circle for MVU, made quick work of the first three Comet batters. In the bottom of the first, Emily Graham plated the first run for MVU.
In the top of the second, BFA's Kylie Neveau made it home to tie the game. After keeping MVU bats quiet, BFA's bats came to life in the top of the third. Caitlyn Dasaro earned two RBI on a two-out double, a sac bunt by Kylie Neveau advanced runners, and MaKenna Hughes' single scored one giving the Comets a 4-1 advantage.
Comets' bats came out again in the top of the fourth, tallying another four runs, two off a well-hit double by Maren McGinn.
Molly Smith started the top of the fifth with a solo home run for the Comets; MVU responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Graham scored on a passed ball, and Natalee Harvey blasted a two-out double of her own to score two more runs.
Neither team was able to score in the final two innings, and the Comets earned the 10-4 victory.
After the final pitch, both teams gathered around the circle for a photo commemorating the special meaning of the contest. Pink and white jerseys and smiling faces surrounded Rich McVicker as he joined the group for the photo.
"We're great competitors, but we also respect each other's programs and respect each other as coaches," said Comet coach Bert Berthiaume, "Linda was a good friend of my family. It's a meaningful game for me as well."
"The game took on a bigger meeting than just seven innings. We're proud of our girls and Bert's team, and we thank them for their willingness to be part of today to remember Linda," said MVU coach Jay Hartman. "That part of the day went better than we could have planned."
All proceeds from the game were donated to the Vermont chapter of the American Cancer Society. The teams thanked the community for their generous support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.