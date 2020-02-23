ST. ALBANS — For the first 25 minutes of Saturday’s game against BFA-St. Albans, the Missisquoi girls' hockey team battled and kept things interesting.
After the Thunderbirds stuck to a 2-0 deficit with five minutes to go in the second, the depth of the Comets took over on their way to a 9-0 win on their Senior Night.
“We have more skaters than they do,” said BFA coach Luke Cioffi. “I thought MVU worked hard and have to give credit to their goalie who was in good position for the first half of the game. I thought offensively we moved the puck well and created some good opportunities to get the puck in the net.”
The Comets capitalized on their special teams opportunities, as they finished the game going 4-for-5 on the powerplay.
“BFA runs with three lines and we run with two, but I thought we stuck with them pretty good for the first two periods,” said MVU coach Brian Fortin. “Penalties killed us a little bit tonight, but that was also the girls being tired and reaching a little bit. The score didn’t reflect the way I thought we played. We have three eighth-graders in our top 10, so I’m looking forward to what this group can do in the next few years and hopefully be able to compete with them a little better.”
On a night that was celebrating the seniors, it was the underclassmen that filled out the scoresheet for BFA.
Freshman Jodie Gratton had a big game with four goals and two assists, while fellow freshman Kami O’Brien chipped in two goals and an assist. Sophie Zemianek (one goal, four assists), Calla Bourdeau (one goal, one assist), Meghan Connor (three assists) and Abbie Casey (two assists) all had multi-point games. Morgan Shoram tallied a goal, Grace Adamczak chipped in an assist and Maddie Hungerford finished with 10 saves for her fifth shutout of the season.
“I think the balanced scoring tonight shows our team dynamic,” said Cioffi. “It’s not just one person. It doesn’t matter what line is on the ice and they are all capable of scoring and nobody is selfish.”
It was a good way to celebrate the night with the eight seniors on the BFA squad, as the team recognized Connor, Casey, Adamczak, Hungerford, Chloe Rouleau, Carolyn Perry, Emma Lovelette and Hailey Savage before the game.
“Any time you have eight seniors that are quality people will make the team run a lot smoother,” said Cioffi. “They are great examples to our underclassmen to not only be great hockey people, but to also be great people. They are inclusive of everyone on the team and always looking out for the team as a whole, making sure everyone has a positive attitude, which has really helped our freshmen come out and feel comfortable late in the season facing the quality competition we have been.
"We don’t necessarily look at it as seniors or juniors or freshmen, but we are fortunate to have eight young ladies that are willing to step up and be elite leaders and help us teach the way we do things in this program.”
Madison Conley did all she could in net for the Thunderbirds, as she finished the game with 44 saves.
“A lot of the goals that were scored tonight, there was nothing she could have done,” said Fortin. “I thought she made some great saves and had a good game facing so many shots.”
The Thunderbirds (9-8-1) host Stowe for their final home game of the regular season on Monday before traveling to Spaulding on Wednesday for the regular-season finale.
“Even though the score was what it was tonight, I thought that was one of the better games we have played in the last two weeks,” said Fortin. “The effort was there, which was good to see going into our last couple of games.”
The Comets improved to 15-3-1 on the season and look to be a lock into the No. 2 seed when they playoffs start this weekend.
They will play their regular-season finale on Wednesday when they host Rutland. It was a battle the first time the two teams played with BFA coming out on top of a 2-1 game in overtime.
“Rutland played a heck of a game the first time we played them, so we expect something similar this time around as well,” said Cioffi. “I think if we play with the tempo we have been playing with and move the puck, we will be on the good side of things on Wednesday, but at this time of the year, you don’t take anyone for granted and make sure we are playing our best hockey.”